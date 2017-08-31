Ajanta Pharma launches pain relief tablets in US

Ajanta Pharma on Thursday announced the launch of eletriptan hydrobromide tablets, used to treat headaches, in the US market.

"It is a bioequivalent generic version of Relpax tablets. Ajanta Pharma has launched the product in two strengths, 20 mg and 40 mg tablets," Ajanta Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Eletriptan hydrobromide tablets, the company said is a part its growing portfolio of products developed for the US market.

In total, Ajanta has 35 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) of which it has 19 final ANDA approvals, two tentative approvals, and 14 ANDAs under review with US FDA. So far it has launched 14 products in the US market.

