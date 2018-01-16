App
Jan 16, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airbnb to spend $100,000 promoting tourism in places which Trump had termed 'shithole countries'

Lately, the social media team of Airbnb and its CEO Brian Chesky have started tweeting about the destination which Trump said to have badmouthed

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Airbnb, a community-driven hospitality company, has decided to spend USD 100,000 promoting locations which the US president reportedly slammed as ‘shithole countries’.

The company said that it will use the money to boost tourism in Haiti, El Salvador and countries in Africa, reported Fortune.

Airbnb said that it wants to “encourage more travelers to visit these special and beautiful places,” as part of “our mission to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere,” as per Fortune.

Lately, the social media team of Airbnb and its CEO Brian Chesky have started tweeting about the destination which Trump said to have badmouthed.




Chesky, in a tweet, last week had said,“Five years ago, there were 3,000 hosts across Africa, El Salvador, and Haiti who earned USD 6 million. Today there are 75,000 hosts who earned USD 170 million.”

“2.7 million guests from Airbnb decided that countries in Africa, El Salvador, and Haiti were beautiful enough to visit. When we embrace the world, we see its beauty,” added Chesky.

Donald Trump while questioning why the United States would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations, had referred to them as "shithole countries".

Trump's remarks, made in the White House, had come as Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham briefed the president on a newly drafted immigration bill being touted by a bipartisan group of senators.

tags #Airbnb #Business #World News

