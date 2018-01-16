Airbnb to spend $100,000 promoting tourism in places which Trump had termed 'shithole countries'

Airbnb, a community-driven hospitality company, has decided to spend USD 100,000 promoting locations which the US president reportedly slammed as ‘shithole countries’.

The company said that it will use the money to boost tourism in Haiti, El Salvador and countries in Africa, reported Fortune.

Airbnb said that it wants to “encourage more travelers to visit these special and beautiful places,” as part of “our mission to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere,” as per Fortune.

Lately, the social media team of Airbnb and its CEO Brian Chesky have started tweeting about the destination which Trump said to have badmouthed.



This is what the view from breakfast in Senegal, Africa looks like. Wake up overlooking the coast, break bread with your host, then explore the pink waters of nearby Lake Retba. No matter where you go, you’re struck by the warmth of the Senegalese people. #weaccept pic.twitter.com/vTbXO4IgBO — Airbnb (@Airbnb) January 13, 2018





Finally, how 'bout this home in Kenya. These are nice places! https://t.co/6NST46TbMG pic.twitter.com/jVQKp8eHMx

— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 13, 2018



Another magical place to stay in the beautiful country of Ghana https://t.co/ouKDH8jx5q pic.twitter.com/sjQyvWJDNL — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 12, 2018





Here is a beautiful home you can stay in Haiti: https://t.co/6SczKwPMt6 pic.twitter.com/Bzy36tkSCY

— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 12, 2018

Chesky, in a tweet, last week had said,“Five years ago, there were 3,000 hosts across Africa, El Salvador, and Haiti who earned USD 6 million. Today there are 75,000 hosts who earned USD 170 million.”

“2.7 million guests from Airbnb decided that countries in Africa, El Salvador, and Haiti were beautiful enough to visit. When we embrace the world, we see its beauty,” added Chesky.

Donald Trump while questioning why the United States would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations, had referred to them as "shithole countries".

Trump's remarks, made in the White House, had come as Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham briefed the president on a newly drafted immigration bill being touted by a bipartisan group of senators.