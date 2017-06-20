Airbag-maker Takata dives 20% on bankruptcy fears

Japanese airbag-maker Takata's shares dived again today, losing one-third of their value in just two days of trading on reports the troubled airbag maker will file for bankruptcy protection and sell its assets to a US company.

The embattled stock finished the day at 324 yen (USD 2.90), tumbling by nearly 20 percent — its maximum daily loss limit — on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, after it plunged 16.5 per cent yesterday.