Nov 27, 2017 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'After Allah you are our last hope': Pakistani boy to Sushma Swaraj asking for medical visa

Swaraj promised visas to three other Pakistani nationals, amid the Pakistan government’s accusation that India was selectively issuing a medical visa to Pakistani citizens and that it was not a gesture of compassion but "cold-blooded politicking"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj assured to issue another Pakistani a medical visa on last week Saturday. The man had said that "after Allah you are our last hope".

"After ALLAH you are our last hope…kindly allow Islamabad embassy (meaning Indian High Commission) to issue us medical visa (sic)," Lahore resident Shahzaib Iqbal said in a request on Twitter. However, he later deleted the tweet.

"India will not belie your hope. We will issue the visa immediately," Sushma Swaraj tweeted in response to Iqbal.

Earlier, Swaraj promised visas to three other Pakistani nationals, amid the Pakistan government’s accusation that India was selectively issuing a medical visa to Pakistani citizens and that it was not a gesture of compassion but "cold-blooded politicking".

Addressing a regular briefing last week, Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said the Indian policy of selective issuance of medical visas to Pakistani citizens was "regrettable".

related news

Swaraj has been adopting a humanitarian approach in granting a visa to Pakistani nationals on medical grounds, notwithstanding the strain in ties between the two sides over a host of sticky issues, including cross-border terrorism.

Swaraj had responded positively to requests for issuance of medical visas to three other Pakistani women.

"This is urgent. Indian High Commission - pls issue the visa (sic)," she said in another tweet, replying to a request from Ghazanfar Ali for his mother's liver transplant in India.

To another request for visa by a Pakistani woman - Sajida Bakhsh, Swaraj said a visa will be issued to her. Bakhsh had tweeted that she had undergone a liver transplant in Haryana last year and wanted to visit India for follow-up treatment.

She also assured another Pakistani woman of granting visa on medical grounds.



(With inputs from PTI)

tags #India #Pakistan #Sushma Swaraj #World News

