After 2011 - the year Osama was killed - US aid to Pakistan has been on a steady decline

The US, under the Donald Trump government, has announced a suspension of its security assistance to Pakistan for its failure to take decisive steps against terrorists targeting US personnel in Afghanistan.

The new development comes days after Trump accused Pakistan of reciprocating to years of US aid with lies and deceit. This is certainly going to be a game changer for the future of the region.

The decision is also a representation of the relationship the two countries shared since the creation of Pakistan. The US was one of the first nations to establish a bilateral relationship with Pakistan and the two remained close allies during the cold war, forming an integral part of anti-Soviet alliances such as CENTO and SEATO.

Even with several hiccups, the countries remained close after the Soviet breakup, but a recent rise in the influence of terror groups in Pakistan like Taliban and other anti-Kabul establishments have paved the way for worsening of ties.

The biggest aspect of the bilateral relationship has been the large financial aid Washington has been providing Islamabad to sustain the ‘war on terror’ since September 11.



The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Trump, in his tweet on January 1 this year, had said that it foolishly gave Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years.

Numbers on US government's foreign aid website show that since 2007 the US has provided financial aid worth around $14 billion via State Department (DoS) and USAID.

The aid, which targets various areas including welfare and humanitarian services is primarily directed towards maintaining ‘peace and security’ of the region indicating that it should be used primarily to take on terrorist and extremist elements working to destabilise the region.

A look into the pattern of planned aid flow also reveals a steady decline in the aid volume in the last few years. After 2007, the planned aid peaked in 2009 reaching a sum of over $2.3 billion and reached a high of $2.34 billion in 2011.

After 2011, also incidentally the year when Osama bin Laden was gunned down in Pakistan's Abbottabad in May, the planned US aid has been on a consistent decline.

The US aid to Pakistan in 2012 dropped by as much as $521 million to $1.82 billion. From 2012 to 2017, the planned US aid after considerable cuts every year reached a paltry $525 million when compared to $2.34 billion in 2011.

For the year 2018, as per US government's foreign assistance website, about $344 million of US aid has been stipulated for Pakistan.

While several factors including conflicts in the bilateral relationship on the back of rising influence of China in Pakistan along with changes in the US strategy could be termed as a reason for this decrease in aid, one can say without a doubt that the US government even under Barack Obama was indeed gradually moving in this direction.