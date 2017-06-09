App
Jun 09, 2017 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

AFD signs 3.5-million Euro pact with India for 'MobiliseYourCity'

MobiliseYourCity (MYC) is part of an international initiative supported by the French and German governments. It was launched at Paris' 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) in December 2015.

French Development Agency (AFD) on Friday signed a 3.5-million Euro Grant Facility Agreement with India for implementing 'MobiliseYourCity (MYC) 'initiative financed by the European Union for sustainable urban mobility.

MYC seeks to back 100 cities engaged in sustainable urban mobility planning to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally.

In India, MYC aims at supporting three pilot cities- Nagpur, Kochi, and Ahmedabad in their efforts to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions related to urban transport.

On the occasion, Ambassador of the European Union to India Tomasz Kozlowski said investments in energy, water, waste, climate and smart cities are investments in sustainability and address priorities under the flagship programs of the Indian government.

"The grants delegated to AFD by the European Union under the Asia Investment Facility enable AFD to bring additional value to its partners by implementing technical assistance and capacity building programs," said Pascal Pacaud, Head of Asia Department at AFD Headquarters in Paris.

As per a release, MobiliseYourCity will enable transformational changes towards a less carbon intensive development path in the urban mobility sector and materialize them into locally planned measures, projects and policies.

"With this new financing, which extends the agency's operations in the sector of sustainable mobility in India, AFD has notched up more than 800 million euros in total contribution," it said.

AFD finances phases I and II of the Bangalore metro, phases I and II of the Kochi metro and the construction of a metro line in Nagpur.

AFD also supports Kochi and Chandigarh through a technical assistance programme for the development of a comprehensive vision of urban mobility.

