Dec 13, 2017 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adam's Bridge from Ramayana could be man-made: Scientists

The latest research around Adam's bridge, thought to be the fabled bridge from the Ramayana, reveals that it may actually be a man-made structure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The latest research around Adam’s bridge, thought to be the fabled bridge from the Ramayana, reveals that it may actually be a man-made structure.

The Adam’s bridge is a 50-kilometre line of shoal that is between Rameshwaram Island and the Pamban Island. Such a formation occurs when the water between two landmasses become shallow enough for sand to accumulate.

According to a team of geologists, archaeologists and oceanographers at Science Channel, Adam’s bridge also has rocks that are piled on top of the sand structure.

The team conducted tests to ascertain the age of the sand and the rocks. They found that the age of the rocks are 7000 years old, while the sand itself accumulated over a span of 4000 years.

related news

This means that the formation, which can be clearly seen in the Nasa images, is not a natural, but a man-made structure.

“There are stones that have been brought from afar and placed on top of our sandbar,” said Geologist Alan Lester.

The Hindu epic Ramayana says that the army of god Rama constructed a bridge from India to Sri Lanka to fight the Asura king Ravana. According to scholars, the Epic refers to a time that was 5000 years.

The team notes that at that point of time, such a thing would have been a superhuman achievement.

