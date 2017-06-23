Accenture's third-quarter revenue beats estimates

Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud services pay off.

Shares of the company fell 1.3 percent to USD 125.40 in premarket trading after Accenture trimmed its annual revenue forecast.

The company said it now expects net revenue to rise 6 percent to 7 percent for the year ending August, compared with an earlier forecast of a 6 percent to 8 percent increase.

Accenture, however, raised its forecast for full-year profit, citing a lower-than-anticipated impact from a strong dollar.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of USD 5.84 to USD 5.91, compared with a previous forecast of USD 5.70 to USD 5.87.

Accenture, like other IT service providers, has beefed up its security, cloud and analytics services to meet burgeoning demand from businesses for digital services.

The Dublin-domiciled company has been investing heavily on acquisitions to boost these services, which now make up about half its total revenue.

Accenture's net revenue climbed 5.1 percent to USD 8.87 billion in the third quarter ended May 31, beating analysts' average estimate of USD 8.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Accenture fell to USD 669.5 million or USD 1.05 per share, from USD 897.2 million or USD 1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Accenture earned USD 1.52 per share, in line with analysts' expectations.