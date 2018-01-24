About 1500 Chinese workers build a railway station in just over eight hours

People across the globe were left astounded after about 1500 Chinese workers built a new railway station in less than nine hours. The new station has been constructed in the city of Longyan, Fujian Province.

As per a report by Xinhua, the work began during the late hours of 19th January and was complete by the next morning. The work on the station was of high importance as it connected major railway lines in the region i.e. Ganruilong Railway and Zhanglong Railway with the new Nanlong rail line.

The new line, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year is expected to become the main rail link that will connect the south-eastern and central region of the country.

Zhan Daosong, a deputy manager at China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group was quoted saying in a report by Daily Mail that the project could be completed in such a short time because the workers had been arranged into seven units to tackle different tasks simultaneously. The workers were reportedly assisted by seven trains and 23 diggers during the construction project.

The project also highlights the extensive infrastructural development that is happening in China. The new rail line, which is part of the high-speed rail link project that is spreading across the country is expected to see high-speed trains running on the line at a speed of around 200 km per hour.

The rail links, besides improving the infrastructure and transportation facility within the country is also aimed at integrating local economies with country’s larger economic growth and cater the fruits of development to far-flung regions.