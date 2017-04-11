A 'violation' or 'understandable'? World reacts as US launches strikes in Syria

The EU's Security Chief Federica Mogherini responded Thursday night to the alleged chemical attack and said in a statement, "The EU condemns in the strongest terms the air strike that hit the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province on April 4, 2017."

"This attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the cease-fire. It underlines the urgent need for a real and verified cease-fire. The EU calls on Russia, Turkey and Iran to live up to their commitments as guarantors in this regard," the statement said, requesting the United Nations Security Council to come together.