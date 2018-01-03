App
Jan 03, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A tale of two leaders: A recap of Trump and Kim Jong-Un's heated but entertaining rhetoric

The recent war of words between the leaders of the two countries spiked after Pyongyang's launch of an ICBM in July.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Since July last year, the USA-North Korea rivalry has ruled social media in terms of interest for a particular subject, thanks to the heated and animated exchange of words between their heads of state. Netizens have debated over and over about who is getting the better of the other in this argument and so far, it has been quite a contest.

To be sure, the United States and North Korea have never been the best of chums. After all, the rogue nation has been supported by powerful communist regimes like China and Russia for as long as it has existed. But when North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in July and claimed it had the capability to reach the US mainland, the tensions between the two countries have risen remarkably.

After the missile was fired, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to take a shot at his adversary. He warned the North Korean dictator that threatening the United States "would be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen". Trump has been known to express a lot of his opinions on Twitter and even make the odd important announcement through his handle.

In response, Kim Jong-Un dismissed the US President's words as a load of nonsense and re-introduced the world to the word dotard. "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire," Kim Jong-Un had said. He even warned that North Korea was considering striking a US Military Base in Guam. The North Korean media said that sound dialogue was not possible with a guy like Trump, “who is bereft of reason" and that "only strong force will work with him.”

Over the next few months, Trump used Twitter as his personal weapon and threatened the North Korean dictator on multiple occasions, even calling him ‘Rocket Man’.





In the latest exchange of words between the two eccentric leaders, Kim Jong Un, in his annual New Year’s address, said that the United States should know that the button for nuclear weapons was on his table and that he could push it at any time. "The entire US mainland is within our nuclear strike range, these weapons will be used only if our security is threatened,” he added.

Not being one to be left behind, Trump responded with his usual ferocity and said that Kim Jong-Un should know that he too had a nuclear button on his table, except his was a bigger one and way more powerful.

Many US-based political experts and others from around the world have condemned Trump’s tweets as irresponsible and dangerous and have gone as far as to say that even if there is a chance to avoid any kind of conflict between the two countries, this irresponsible exchange of words will make sure it doesn't materialise.

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #The United States of America #Twitter #world

