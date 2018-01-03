A tale of two leaders: A recap of Trump and Kim Jong-Un's heated but entertaining rhetoric

Since July last year, the USA-North Korea rivalry has ruled social media in terms of interest for a particular subject, thanks to the heated and animated exchange of words between their heads of state. Netizens have debated over and over about who is getting the better of the other in this argument and so far, it has been quite a contest.

To be sure, the United States and North Korea have never been the best of chums. After all, the rogue nation has been supported by powerful communist regimes like China and Russia for as long as it has existed. But when North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in July and claimed it had the capability to reach the US mainland, the tensions between the two countries have risen remarkably.

After the missile was fired, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to take a shot at his adversary. He warned the North Korean dictator that threatening the United States "would be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen". Trump has been known to express a lot of his opinions on Twitter and even make the odd important announcement through his handle.

In response, Kim Jong-Un dismissed the US President's words as a load of nonsense and re-introduced the world to the word dotard. "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire," Kim Jong-Un had said. He even warned that North Korea was considering striking a US Military Base in Guam. The North Korean media said that sound dialogue was not possible with a guy like Trump, “who is bereft of reason" and that "only strong force will work with him.”



Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

Over the next few months, Trump used Twitter as his personal weapon and threatened the North Korean dictator on multiple occasions, even calling him ‘Rocket Man’.



Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017





I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man...

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017



Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017





Sanctions and “other” pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

In the latest exchange of words between the two eccentric leaders, Kim Jong Un, in his annual New Year’s address, said that the United States should know that the button for nuclear weapons was on his table and that he could push it at any time. "The entire US mainland is within our nuclear strike range, these weapons will be used only if our security is threatened,” he added.

Not being one to be left behind, Trump responded with his usual ferocity and said that Kim Jong-Un should know that he too had a nuclear button on his table, except his was a bigger one and way more powerful.



North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Many US-based political experts and others from around the world have condemned Trump’s tweets as irresponsible and dangerous and have gone as far as to say that even if there is a chance to avoid any kind of conflict between the two countries, this irresponsible exchange of words will make sure it doesn't materialise.