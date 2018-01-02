A section of people in the US is now drinking 'expensive' ground water - and it's not healthy

After over a century of drinking treated water, the US citizens are apparently turning to ‘raw water’ or unfiltered groundwater.

To Indians, this may not seem strange as the majority of us drink groundwater daily but in the US, the authorities started supplying treated water to houses as early as the year 1908.

Recently, a flurry of startups has sprung up which supply “raw” water to people at expensive rates.

As per a report in The New York Times, Live Water in Oregon and Tourmaline Spring in Maine have emerged in the last few years to deliver untreated water on demand.

Live Water, founded by Mukhande Singh, sells glass orb (pictured) filled with 2.5 gallons (9.5 Litres) “raw water” USD 36.99 (Rs 2,362) each and USD 14.99 (Rs 957) per refill.

Singh’s argument behind selling “raw water” is that the treatment of water makes it “dead”. "You’re going to get 99 percent of the bad stuff out,” he said. “But now you have dead water.”

As per Singh, “real water” should expire after a few months. He says that water supplied by him does.

“It stays most fresh within one lunar cycle of delivery,” he said. “If it sits around too long, it’ll turn green. People don’t even realise that because all their water’s dead, so they never see it turn green.”

A growing distrust of people on public water supply system has made them look for sources beyond the public network. Sceptics have also raised suspicions that tap water is contaminated by various drugs. “Tap water? You’re drinking toilet water with birth control drugs in them,” NYT quotes Singh.

People are also looking other alternate options off the official water grid to obtain water.

Zero Mass Water, an Arizona-based startup supplies systems that allow people to collect water directly from the atmosphere around their homes. The system, costing USD 4,500 (Rs 2.87 lakh), runs on solar power and generates about 10 litres of water a day sucking moisture from the air.

The system named 'Source' produced by Zero Mass Water installed on a roof. It sucks moisture from the air and produces water. Image source: Zero Mass Water

Another store Liquid Eden offers a variety of water options — including fluoride-free, chlorine-free and “mineral electrolyte alkaline”, according to NYT.

The proponents of untreated water say that treatment and filtering remove healthy minerals and bacteria or “probiotics”.

However, in reality, untreated water may contain harmful minerals like arsenic and microbes and drinking that can be lethal.

USD 1= Rs 63.84