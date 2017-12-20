App
Dec 20, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A night's stay for Rs 80K! Italian luxury jewellery brand Bulgari opens premium hotel in Dubai

The hotel premise covers 1.7 million square feet. Comparatively, the whole island is six million square foot. The island also has super-premium apartment buildings, a 52-bay marina and a yacht club

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Italian jewellery maker Bvlgari opened its fifth uber-luxury hotel in Dubai this month. A night in the hotel which is situated on horse-shoe shaped Jumeira Bay Island would cost up to Rs 80,000.

The hotel overlooks the blue waters of the Arabian Gulf and boasts 121 keys, including 101 rooms and 20 villas. The hotel also has ‘dining venues, the Bvlgari Spa and the wide boulevards of the grounds.’

The hotel is an addition to its four other hotels in Milan, London, Bali, and Beijing. Two more hotels are under development in Shanghai and Moscow and are slated to open in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

The Dubai hotel has been constructed by Meraas which is also the master developer of Jumeirah Bay.

Bvlgari’s Executive Vice-President of Bvlgari and head of Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, Silvio Ursini said that the company does not wish to be associated with 100 hotels and become a player in the hotel industry.

“It took us 15 years to get to three hotels and now five. We wanted to create something that’s not too big or business-y. Our hotels are for those who want the hotels of old, where everything was crafted to perfection. That’s what we’ve delivered in Dubai,” a Gulf News report quoted Ursini.

The hotel premises covers 1.7 million square feet. Comparatively, the whole island is six million square foot. The island also has super-premium apartment buildings, a 52-bay marina, and a yacht club.

The hotel was designed by Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners. Bvlgari plans to have a stronger presence in the Gulf and the foray into hotels and resorts sector is the first step towards it.

