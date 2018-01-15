910-carat diamond, fifth largest in the world, found in Africa

One of the biggest diamonds on earth has been recovered at the Letseng mine in the mountainous kingdom of Lesotho in southern Africa. The 910-carat stone was found by miner Gem Diamonds, which called it the fifth largest gem-quality diamond ever recovered.

Gem Diamonds – a global diamond producer – said that the diamond is a D-color Type IIa, which means it has very few or no nitrogen atoms and is one of the most expensive stones. It claimed the diamond, which is reportedly equal to about the size of two golf balls, was the largest to be mined from Letseng.

“Since Gem Diamonds acquired Letseng in 2006, the mine has produced some of the world’s most remarkable diamonds, including the 603 carat Lesotho Promise, however, this exceptional top quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letseng mine,” said Clifford Elphick, Gem Diamonds’ Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

He further called it a landmark recovery for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders.

The worth of the rare diamond is still to be determined. The value of the stone will be determined by the size and quality of the polished stones that can be cut out of it.

The discovery added manifold to the joy of Gem Diamonds, who celebrated the recovery of high quality 117-carat and 110-carat diamonds from the same mine last week. The company found at least seven stones bigger than 100 carats in 2017 and five in 2016, as per a Bloomberg report.

The biggest diamond ever recovered is a 3,106-carat Cullinan, found near Pretoria, South Africa, in 1905. The second largest is Lucara’s 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona, while the 995-carat Excelsior and 969-carat Star of Sierra Leone are the third and fourth-largest diamonds to have ever been mined.