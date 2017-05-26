App
May 26, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

90% Brits expecting more terror attacks

The UK government has raised the threat level from 'severe' to the highest possible 'critical', meaning an attack is "expected imminently".

Moneycontrol News

The recent attack at a concert in Manchester seems to reinforce British citizens fears about terror.

Almost 90% British citizens believe that more terror attacks imminent, according to a report by Statista. The survey was conducted in March immediately after the attack on the British Parliament in which six people were killed and 49 were injured.

Infographic: 90% of Brits Are Expecting Terror Attacks | Statista

On May 22, a suicide bomb claimed lives of 22 people and injured 120 outside a concert venue in Manchester. The police identified the suicide bomber as Salman Abedi and said that he had returned from Libya just days before the attack. They have arrested seven people suspecting them to be a part of a larger terror network.

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Theresa May who was the country's longest serving Home Secretary before becoming the Prime Minister, announced that her government had raised the threat level from 'severe' to the highest possible 'critical', meaning an attack is "expected imminently".

She also announced that up to 5,000 armed officers are being deployed across the UK in to foil a second attack.

Almost 76% Brits believed another attack was possible between July 2010 and September 2014, but the number spiked to 84% in July 2016 months after the Brussels bombing in which 35 people died and 340 were injured.

Soldiers were deployed at key locations and will be guarding several important public events including this weekend's FA Cup final. The parliament and the Buckingham palace will remain off limits for the public.

#Current Affairs #United Kingdom #World News

