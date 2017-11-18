63 % respondents want stronger military presence in Jammu & Kashmir: Survey

More than 60 percent respondents of a survey believe that the Centre should use more military force in Jammu and Kashmir, American fact-tank Pew Research Centre said today.

The state has been on the edge since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani by security forces in July last year. It has witnessed widespread clashes between the security forces and civilians since then.

According to the survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre, while 63 percent of the respondents were in favour of using more military force in Jammu and Kashmir, 64 percent had a "very unfavourable" view of Pakistan, which was nine percent higher compared to the previous year.

˜"This was up by nine percent compared to the last year," Bruce Stokes, Global Director of the Economic Attitudes of the Pew Research Centre, said during an interaction with reporters at the American Center here.

The survey, conducted between February 21 and March 10, sought the views of 2,464 people across the country, in both urban and rural areas.

According to the survey, more than eight in 10 Indians said economic conditions were "good" in the country, despite the Centre's decision to scrap high-value currency notes in November last year.