5 key takeaways from former FBI director James Comey's statement

A day before when Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to appear before the Congress committee; Comey’s statement to the Senate intelligence committee was released to the public.

According to the statement, James Comey and US President Donald Trump had conversed for nine times—three times face-to-face and six times over the phone.

Comey gives details of five such conversations: Face-to-face meetings on January 6, January 27 and February 14; on phone conversations on March 30 and April 11.

Trump went way out of the norm to ask Comey to drop the cases. Comey’s statement implies that Trump tried to obstruct the justice which is an impeachable crime. However, this statement might not prove to be enough to satisfy the Jury but is enough to proceed with a trial.

Not just that, Trump threatened Comey with sacking (which he actually did) if Comey was not loyal to him.

Here are five key takeaways from the statement:

-There was a hint of distrust between Trump and Comey even before Trump assumed the office. Comey started documenting memo after every meeting or conversation with Trump, a practice he did not follow during Obama’s presidency. Most of their conversations and meetings were awkward for Comey.

-The statement implies that Trump indicated he could fire Comey if the then FBI Director did not do as he wished. In the January 27 meeting, Trump asked if Comey wanted to stay on the job (FBI director). Thereafter he demanded Comey’s “loyalty”.

-A day after Trump’s advisor Mike Flynn’s had resigned, Trump on Feb 14 asked Comey to drop the investigation against Flynn. This could possibly put Trump in trouble for obstruction of justice.

-Trump coerced Comey to “come out with the fact” that FBI was not investigating him directly. FBI along with Department of Justice, however, were reluctant to do so.

-Trump wanted the “cloud” of Russia-related investigations to be over, claiming it impaired his ability to function his duties properly. He asked Comey what he could do to “lift the cloud.”

Here is the complete statement:

