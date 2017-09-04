App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 04, 2017 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 documents inked to boost commercial ties among BRICS nations

All these instruments were aimed at giving boost to trade ties within the five-nation grouping, officials said.

4 documents inked to boost commercial ties among BRICS nations

Four documents, including on economic and trade cooperation, were signed by the BRICS countries today with an aim to deepen commercial ties among the grouping's members.

Apart from the action agenda on economic and trade cooperation, the three other documents signed in the presence of leaders of Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) were action plan for innovation cooperation (2017-2020), strategic framework of BRICS customs cooperation and Memorandum of Understanding between the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank on Strategic Cooperation.

All these instruments were aimed at giving boost to trade ties within the five-nation grouping, officials said.

According to IMF's estimates, BRICS countries generated 22.53 percent of the world GDP in 2015 and has contributed more than 50 percent of the world economic growth during the last 10 years.

Assuring India's support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the meeting with the BRICS business council said, "We will offer full support to your endeavours. And we also count on the BRICS Business Council to take us closer to our common objective of improving business and investment cooperation."

tags #BRICS Summit #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.