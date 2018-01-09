App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 08, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

2 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 AM today at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured two people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 AM today at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job.

tags #Current Affairs #New York City #Trump Towers #world

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.