Jun 25, 2017 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

123 killed, 100 injured as oil tanker explodes in Bahawalpur district of Pakistan

The tanker caught fire and exploded apparently after fuel leakage from its damaged containers.

At least 100 people were today charred to death and 75 others severely injured after an oil tanker caught fire and exploded on a highway in Bahawalpur district of Pakistan's Punjab Province, according to media reports.

The tanker caught fire and exploded apparently after fuel leakage from its damaged containers.

At least 100 people were killed and 75 others severely injured in the blaze, local media reported.

People had gathered around the tanker after it overturned to collect oil that had leaked out.

The fire brigade arrived on the site of the incident shortly after the blaze started and rescue operations were initiated.

Two fire engines battled the fire and eventually gained control over it.

At least six cars and 12 motorcycles were burnt in the blaze.

The injured have transferred to District Headquarters Hospital, rescue officials said.

