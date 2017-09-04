App
Sep 04, 2017 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

1.82 mn Volkswagens recalled in China over faulty fuel pump

The firm along with SAIC Volkswagen and FAW-Volkswagen are calling back the vehicles owing to a faulty fuel pump, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.

1.82 mn Volkswagens recalled in China over faulty fuel pump

German car giant Volkswagen and its two Chinese joint-ventures will recall 1.82 million vehicles in China, the country's top consumer watchdog said today, in a new setback for the scandal-hit company.

The firm along with SAIC Volkswagen and FAW-Volkswagen are calling back the vehicles owing to a faulty fuel pump, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.

