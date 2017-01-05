Wai Wai noodles sets up plant in Serbia

Positioned strategically at Ruma in Serbia in Central Europe, the Wai Wai plant will help the company cater to the neighbouring countries, CG Foods said in a statement.
Jan 05, 2017, 09.15 AM | Source: PTI

Wai Wai noodles sets up plant in Serbia

Positioned strategically at Ruma in Serbia in Central Europe, the Wai Wai plant will help the company cater to the neighbouring countries, CG Foods said in a statement.

Wai Wai noodles sets up plant in Serbia

Positioned strategically at Ruma in Serbia in Central Europe, the Wai Wai plant will help the company cater to the neighbouring countries, CG Foods said in a statement.

Wai Wai noodles sets up plant in Serbia
Nepal's CG Foods, makers of the popular Wai Wai noodles with a sizeable marketshare in India, announced a foray into the European market by opening its first manufacturing plant in Serbia.

Positioned strategically at Ruma in Serbia in Central Europe, the Wai Wai plant will help the company cater to the neighbouring countries, CG Foods said in a statement.

With this plant, CG Foods' total units producing Wai Wai noodles goes up to 15, of which 8 are based in India.

Commenting on the development, CG Corp Chairman Binod Chaudhary said: "The plant in Serbia is not just a step forward for the Nepal enterprise, it also coincides with the emergence of Europe as a market open to innovation in taste.

Wai Wai is an innovator, both in texture and taste. I am confident it will go down well with the European palate." CG Corp Global has collaborated with the local government and entrepreneurs to establish the Serbia unit.

The plant aims to employ more than 1,200 individuals in its Serbian unit, the statement said.

The company claimed that Wai Wai has a 27 per cent market share for instant noodles in India.

"With an annual sale of 2.2 billion packets, it occupies 2.2 percent market share of the global noodle market," it said.

CG Foods is part of the Nepal-based, trans-national conglomerate CG Corp Global that has interests in diverse sectors including hospitality, banking, power, retail and social entrepreneurship.

