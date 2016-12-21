VW reaches deal on last 80,000 polluting cars

Volkswagen has reached a deal with US regulators and attorneys for car owners for the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles caught in the company's emissions cheating scandal.
Dec 21, 2016, 10.33 AM | Source: PTI

Volkswagen has reached a deal with US regulators and attorneys for car owners for the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles caught in the company's emissions cheating scandal.

US District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco announced the settlement for the 3-liter diesel cars today.

He said it will include the option of a buyback for at least 20,000 vehicles and will give all the car owners substantial compensation on top of any repairs or a buyback.

Breyer didn't disclose any numbers and said the parties still have more work to do. It comes after a series of delays this week to give the sides more time to negotiate.

Volkswagen previously reached a deal for 475,000 2-liter diesel cars that also were programmed to cheat on emissions tests.

