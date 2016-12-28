Voices of 2016: Here are 6 people who spoke their minds
A look at what the Demagogues had to say in the year 2016.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Voices of 2016: Here are 6 people who spoke their minds
A look at what the Demagogues had to say in the year 2016.
Moneycontrol Bureau
They are known for their provocative thoughts and they never hesitate to speak up. The range from US President-elect Donald Trump to Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary. Here are 6 demagogues who in 2016 made it to the headlines with their words. Moneycontrol takes you through some of their quotes, famous and otherwise, of these men and women.