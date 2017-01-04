Jan 04, 2017, 08.09 AM | Source: PTI
"Instead of driving jobs and wealth away, America will become the world's great magnet for innovation and job creation," Trump said in a tweet.
US to become worlds greatest magnet for job creation: Trump
Trump's tweet came as Ford announced that it has decided to scrap its USD 1.6 billion manufacturing plant in Mexico and instead invest USD 700 million in Michigan.
Making the announcement, Ford CEO Mark Fields said that the new policies of the incoming administration drove the decision.
After winning the November general elections, the President-elect has been instrumental in several domestic and foreign companies making investments in the US and creating thousands of jobs.
