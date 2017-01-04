US manufacturing growth picks up in December: ISM

The ISM manufacturing index rose 1.5 points from November to 54.7 per cent, with 11 of the 18 industries surveyed reporting growth, led by petroleum and coal products, primary metals, miscellaneous manufacturing, and food, beverage and tobacco products.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 04, 2017, 07.53 AM | Source: PTI

US manufacturing growth picks up in December: ISM

The ISM manufacturing index rose 1.5 points from November to 54.7 per cent, with 11 of the 18 industries surveyed reporting growth, led by petroleum and coal products, primary metals, miscellaneous manufacturing, and food, beverage and tobacco products.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

US manufacturing growth picks up in December: ISM

The ISM manufacturing index rose 1.5 points from November to 54.7 per cent, with 11 of the 18 industries surveyed reporting growth, led by petroleum and coal products, primary metals, miscellaneous manufacturing, and food, beverage and tobacco products.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
US manufacturing growth picks up in December: ISM
US manufacturing posted the fourth straight month of faster expansion in December as new orders and output jumped, pointing to a growing economy, the Institute for Supply Management said today.

The ISM manufacturing index rose 1.5 points from November to 54.7 percent, with 11 of the 18 industries surveyed reporting growth, led by petroleum and coal products, primary metals, miscellaneous manufacturing, and food, beverage and tobacco products.

A reading in the purchasing managers index above 50 indicates growth and the index was well above the consensus forecast of 53.6 percent.

The gain was fueled by surprising 4.3-point jump in the production index and a 7.2-point surge in new orders, pushing those components above 60 percent for the first time since November 2014. They have been above 50 for four consecutive months.

New export orders rose four points to 56 percent, the highest point since May 2014, a good sign for foreign demand.

The employment component rebounded slightly, adding 0.8 point to 53.1, though only half the industries surveyed said employment had increased in the month.

"The global tallies for manufacturing are almost universally signaling good news; such simultaneous strength has not been present for quite a while," IHS Global Insight US economist Michael Montgomery said in a commentary.

He said the recovery seems more durable since headwinds from factors like low demand for exports and the strong dollar have diminished. And "while headwinds from foreign trade still exist, they are not the gale-force winds of before."

Economist Joel Naroff said, "It appears that President Obama will be leaving his successor with a pretty good economy." "Manufacturing has been the weakest link in the economy for a couple of years now, but that appears to be changing."

Tags  US manufacturing economy tobacco products growth food petroleum Joel Naroff

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.