Jan 01, 2017, 01.01 PM | Source: PTI
The UN Security Council today unanimously approved a resolution supporting a Russian-Turkish peace initiative for Syria, including an ongoing ceasefire and talks next month in Kazakhstan.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
UN Security Council unanimously backs Syria peace plan
The UN Security Council today unanimously approved a resolution supporting a Russian-Turkish peace initiative for Syria, including an ongoing ceasefire and talks next month in Kazakhstan.
|
The resolution aims to pave the way for the new talks under the aegis of key Syria government backers Russia and Iran, and of Turkey, which backs rebel groups.
The text of the measure "welcomes and supports the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jumpstart a political process.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.