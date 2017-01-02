Twitter chief for China quits, hails its performance

Kathy Chen, appointed in April as general manager for the China region comprising mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, made the announcement yesterday evening on her own Twitter account.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 02, 2017, 08.45 AM | Source: PTI

Twitter chief for China quits, hails its performance

Kathy Chen, appointed in April as general manager for the China region comprising mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, made the announcement yesterday evening on her own Twitter account.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Twitter chief for China quits, hails its performance

Kathy Chen, appointed in April as general manager for the China region comprising mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, made the announcement yesterday evening on her own Twitter account.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Twitter chief for China quits, hails its performance
Twitter's manager for China, whose appointment just eight months ago sparked controversy, has announced her resignation but welcomed the growing number of Chinese advertisers even though the service is blocked by Beijing.

Kathy Chen, appointed in April as general manager for the China region comprising mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, made the announcement yesterday evening on her own Twitter account.

"Now that the Twitter APAC team (Asia-Pacific team in Singapore) is working directly with Chinese advertisers, this is the right time for me to leave the company," she said.

Like other Western platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, Twitter is inaccessible in mainland China, blocked by the communist regime's vast system of internet censorship.

Unable to reach local users, Twitter has tried to persuade Chinese companies and media to open accounts to reach a global audience.

Large groups such as the telecoms giant Huawei and state media have made their appearance on the platform.

Chen said that over the past two years, Twitter's advertising base in the China region had grown almost 400 percent.

Her resignation comes two months after the announcement of nine percent cuts in the global workforce of Twitter, which is struggling to attract new users.

Human rights activists and NGOs had taken issue with Chen's resume when she was appointed. In the 1980s and 1990s she worked as a computer engineer for the Chinese army.

Dissident Hu Jia had described the appointment as a "painful betrayal".

Critics were also dismayed by Chen's call on her appointment for "closer partnership" with Communist Party- backed state media.

Twitter is home to a very active community of Chinese intellectuals and dissidents posting from abroad and also from within the country through the use of virtual private networks (VPN).

Tags  China Twitter Chinese advertisers Kathy Chen APAC team
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Twitter chief for China quits, hails its performance
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.