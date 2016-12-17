Tsunami alert after Papua New Guinea hit by 7.9-magnitude quake

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-7.9 quake struck 46 kilometers (29 miles) east of Taron in Papua New Guinea on Saturday. The quake was deep, at 103 kilometers (61 miles). Deeper earthquakes tend to cause less damage than shallow ones.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Dec 17, 2016, 05.33 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

Tsunami alert after Papua New Guinea hit by 7.9-magnitude quake

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-7.9 quake struck 46 kilometers (29 miles) east of Taron in Papua New Guinea on Saturday. The quake was deep, at 103 kilometers (61 miles). Deeper earthquakes tend to cause less damage than shallow ones.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tsunami alert after Papua New Guinea hit by 7.9-magnitude quake

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-7.9 quake struck 46 kilometers (29 miles) east of Taron in Papua New Guinea on Saturday. The quake was deep, at 103 kilometers (61 miles). Deeper earthquakes tend to cause less damage than shallow ones.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Tsunami alert after Papua New Guinea hit by 7.9-magnitude quake
A very strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea, and a tsunami threat has been issued to areas near the epicenter.

The US Geological Survey says the magnitude-7.9 quake struck 46 kilometers (29 miles) east of Taron in Papua New Guinea on Saturday. The quake was deep, at 103 kilometers (61 miles). Deeper earthquakes tend to cause less damage than shallow ones.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was a threat of a tsunami in Papua New Guinea and nearby areas.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Ring of Fire, the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes are common.

Tags  earthquake Papua New Guinea US Geological Survey US Geological Survey US Geological Survey US Geological Survey
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Tsunami alert after Papua New Guinea hit by 7.9-magnitude quake

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login