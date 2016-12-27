Tata Motors eyeing FICV project worth $12 bn from GoI: Noronha
Dec 27, 2016, 08.02 AM | Source: PTI
Trump says the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"
Trump says UN just a club for people to have a good time
