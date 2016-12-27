Trump says UN just a club for people to have a good time

Trump says the UN has such great potential, but it has become a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!
Home » News » World News

Dec 27, 2016, 08.02 AM | Source: PTI

Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

Trump says the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

Trump says UN just a club for people to have a good time

Trump says the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time."

His post on Twitter yesterday is the president-elect's latest comment since the UN Security Council voted on Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Trump says the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

On Friday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20th," referring to the day he takes office.

Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the campaign progressed.
Tags  Donald Trump United Nations Twitter
Trump says UN just a club for people to have a good time

