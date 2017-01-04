Jan 04, 2017, 12.09 PM | Source: Reuters
Deliveries fell to about 22,200 vehicles in the fourth quarter from 24,500 vehicles in the preceding quarter. Total deliveries for 2016 of 76,230 also fell short of the company's projection of 80,000 to 90,000.
Tesla Motors quarterly deliveries fall by 9.4%
Shares of the company, led by entrepreneur Elon Musk, were down nearly 2 percent at USD 212.90 in extended trading. Tesla said production challenges, which started at the end of October and lasted through early December, shifted vehicle production towards the end of the quarter, resulting in delayed deliveries.
