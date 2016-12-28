Strong quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami risk

A strong earthquake struck northeast of Tokyo today but there was no fear of a tsunami, Japan's meteorological agency said.
Dec 28, 2016

A strong earthquake struck northeast of Tokyo today but there was no fear of a tsunami, Japan's meteorological agency said.

A strong earthquake struck northeast of Tokyo today but there was no fear of a tsunami, Japan's meteorological agency said.

A strong earthquake struck northeast of Tokyo today but there was no fear of a tsunami, Japan's meteorological agency said.

It put the magnitude at 6.3, while the US Geological Survey measured it at 5.9. The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, 18 km north-northeast of the town of Daigo.

 

