Siemens chief does not expect to be put under pressure by Trump

Jan 06, 2017, 03.56 PM | Source: Reuters
Kaeser made the comments after Trump singled out Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp and threatened to slap punitive tariffs on its Mexico-built cars.
Turning to Britain's plans to leave the European Union, Kaeser said the agreed timetable on Brexit must be stuck to. British Prime Minister Theresa May intends to launch by the end of March the two-year process of negotiating to leave the bloc.
