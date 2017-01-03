SGS says completes $448.74 mn share buyback programme

The company said it would ask its shareholders for approval to cancel 188,704 of the 240,797 repurchased shares. The remaining 52,093 shares bought back would be used for employee incentive plans and to secure conversion rights of convertible bonds, SGS said on Tuesday.
Jan 03, 2017, 12.17 PM | Source: Reuters

The company said it would ask its shareholders for approval to cancel 188,704 of the 240,797 repurchased shares. The remaining 52,093 shares bought back would be used for employee incentive plans and to secure conversion rights of convertible bonds, SGS said on Tuesday.

SGS said it has completed its share buyback programme launched last year, saying it has bought 3.1 percent of its share capital for a total of 458.3 million Swiss francs (USD 448.74 million).

The company said it would ask its shareholders for approval to cancel 188,704 of the 240,797 repurchased shares. The remaining 52,093 shares bought back would be used for employee incentive plans and to secure conversion rights of convertible bonds, SGS said on Tuesday.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.