Jan 03, 2017, 12.17 PM | Source: Reuters
The company said it would ask its shareholders for approval to cancel 188,704 of the 240,797 repurchased shares. The remaining 52,093 shares bought back would be used for employee incentive plans and to secure conversion rights of convertible bonds, SGS said on Tuesday.
SGS says completes $448.74 mn share buyback programme
