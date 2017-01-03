Saudi Arabia to raise February term crude prices to Asia

The official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude could rise by at least 50 cents a barrel for February, a Reuters survey of four traders showed.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 03, 2017, 01.12 PM | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia to raise February term crude prices to Asia

The official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude could rise by at least 50 cents a barrel for February, a Reuters survey of four traders showed.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Saudi Arabia to raise February term crude prices to Asia

The official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude could rise by at least 50 cents a barrel for February, a Reuters survey of four traders showed.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Saudi Arabia to raise February term crude prices to Asia
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to raise prices for all grades of crude it sells to Asia in February, tracking strength in the Dubai price benchmark and robust refining margins, traders said on Tuesday. The official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude could rise by at least 50 cents a barrel for February, a Reuters survey of four traders showed.

The respondents expect bigger price hikes for heavier grades in February, pushed up by the strongest fuel oil cracks in five years .

Arab Heavy's OSP could rise by as much as 90 cents to USD1 a barrel in February, traders said.

The price hikes are "expected given stronger Dubai structure and stronger margins," one of the traders said.

He added that the contango spread between the first- and third-month Dubai crude prices published by price reporting agency Platts in December narrowed by 55 cents to 60 cents a barrel from November, an indication of a stronger spot market. The price of oil for prompt delivery is lower than those for future months in a contango market.

Saudi Arabia had committed to cut its production in January by 486,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 10.058 million bpd in an agreement among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. [nL8N1DW31U]

Still, the producer agreed to export more oil, above contractual volumes, to some Asian customers in January, opting to cut supplies to Europe and the United States instead because of higher netbacks in Asia, trade sources said. [nL4N1DQ20R] [nL4N1E407I]Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.

Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.

Tags  oil Saudi Arabia Dubai crude OSP
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Saudi Arabia to raise February term crude prices to Asia

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.