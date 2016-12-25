Russian military plane with 91 aboard missing over Black Sea

Dec 25, 2016 | Source: PTI

A Russian Tu-154 aircraft with 91 people aboard disappeared today over the Black Sea shortly after takeoff from the resort town of Sochi on its way to a Russian base in Syria, the Defence ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement the plane was carrying 83 passengers and eight crew when it dropped off radar early today.

It said emergency services are searching for the plane.

The Tu-154 is a Soviet-designed three-engine airliner.

