Dec 25, 2016, 11.29 AM | Source: PTI
The ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Russian military plane with 91 aboard missing over Black Sea
The ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.
|
The ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.
The ministry said in a statement the plane was carrying 83 passengers and eight crew when it dropped off radar early today.
It said emergency services are searching for the plane.
The Tu-154 is a Soviet-designed three-engine airliner.