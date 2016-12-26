Russia to increase oil exports

Home » News » World News

Dec 26, 2016, 04.12 PM | Source: Reuters

Russia to increase oil exports

Russia's oil exports would rise by almost 5 percent this year to 253.5 million tonnes, and a "slight" increase was expected next year, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said on Monday.

