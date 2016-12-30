Dec 30, 2016, 06.58 PM | Source: PTI
Russia reserves the "right" to retaliate to US sanctions over hacking, but will watch the policy moves of Donald Trump who enters the White House next month, President Vladimir Putin said today.
Putin reserves right to retaliate, will look at Trump policies
"Reserving the right to retaliatory measures, we... will be planning our next steps in restoring the US-Russian relations based on the policies pursued by the administration of president Donald Trump," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.
