Putin reserves right to retaliate, will look at Trump policies

Russia reserves the right to retaliate to US sanctions over hacking, but will watch the policy moves of Donald Trump who enters the White House next month, President Vladimir Putin said today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Dec 30, 2016, 06.58 PM | Source: PTI

Putin 'reserves right' to retaliate, will look at Trump policies

Russia reserves the "right" to retaliate to US sanctions over hacking, but will watch the policy moves of Donald Trump who enters the White House next month, President Vladimir Putin said today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Putin reserves right to retaliate, will look at Trump policies

Russia reserves the "right" to retaliate to US sanctions over hacking, but will watch the policy moves of Donald Trump who enters the White House next month, President Vladimir Putin said today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Putin reserves right to retaliate, will look at Trump policies
Russia reserves the "right" to retaliate to US sanctions over hacking, but will watch the policy moves of Donald Trump who enters the White House next month, President Vladimir Putin said today.

"Reserving the right to retaliatory measures, we... will be planning our next steps in restoring the US-Russian relations based on the policies pursued by the administration of president Donald Trump," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

Tags  Putin US Donald Trump White House Kremlin
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Putin reserves right to retaliate, will look at Trump policies
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.