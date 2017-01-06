Protectionism on rise but global growth outlook optimistic:Rajan

Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India governor and former IMF chief economist, speaks with CNBC's Steve Liesman at the American Economic Association Conference about the state of the global economy and his outlook going forward.
Jan 06, 2017, 10.20 PM | Source: CNBC

Protectionism on rise but global growth outlook optimistic:Rajan

Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India governor and former IMF chief economist, speaks with CNBC's Steve Liesman at the American Economic Association Conference about the state of the global economy and his outlook going forward.

Although protectionism is on the rise, Rajan's outlook for the global growth is optimistic. But, he also warns against creating anti-trade barriers.

Tags  Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan RBI Donald Trump IMF
