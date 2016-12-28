Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys

New York Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Niketown store in the building. The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an all clear just after 5 PM (local time).
Dec 28, 2016, 11.11 AM | Source: PTI

Police hastily cleared the lobby of Trump Tower today to investigate an unattended backpack, only to find that the bag contained children's toys.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.

New York Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Niketown store in the building. The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear" just after 5 PM (local time).

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at the time.

"We were evacuated very quickly. It was hysteria," said Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington who was in Manhattan with family.

"Police were shouting and telling people to leave," he said.

