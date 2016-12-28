Dec 28, 2016, 11.11 AM | Source: PTI
New York Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Niketown store in the building. The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear" just after 5 PM (local time).
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys
New York Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Niketown store in the building. The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear" just after 5 PM (local time).
|
Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.
New York Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Niketown store in the building. The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear" just after 5 PM (local time).
President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at the time.
"We were evacuated very quickly. It was hysteria," said Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington who was in Manhattan with family.
"Police were shouting and telling people to leave," he said.