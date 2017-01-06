Jan 06, 2017, 12.20 PM | Source: Reuters
The therapies called AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx have the potential to lower lipoproteins Lp(a) and ApoCIII by up to 90 percent, it said. Novartis has also entered into a stock purchase agreement with Ionis, it added without elaborating.
Novartis joins forces with Ionis on cardiovascular treatments
Novartis can exercise its options to license and commercialise the two products after they hit specified development milestones and before phase 3 trials for each programme begin. Novartis would then be responsible for worldwide development and commercialisation of both assets.
