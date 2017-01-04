Japan PM to keep economy his highest priority in 2017

Jan 04, 2017, 12.06 PM | Source: Reuters

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the recovery of the Japanese economy would continue to be his top priority this year.

"We will put the highest priority on the economy," Abe said at his new-year press conference.

"We will keep shooting the three arrows of monetary policy, fiscal policy and growth strategy to beat deflation."

