Japan PM to keep economy his 'highest priority' in 2017

Jan 04, 2017, 12.06 PM | Source: Reuters
"We will put the highest priority on the economy," Abe said at his new-year press conference.
|
"We will put the highest priority on the economy," Abe said at his new-year press conference.
"We will keep shooting the three arrows of monetary policy, fiscal policy and growth strategy to beat deflation."
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.