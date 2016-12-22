Japan plans record $830 bn spending in FY2017/18

Japan's cabinet approved on Thursday a record USD 830 billion spending budget for fiscal 2017 that counts onlow interest rates and a weak yen to limit borrowing, underscoring the challenge Tokyo faces in curbing the industrial world's heaviest debt burden. The 97.5 trillion yen (USD830 billion) general-account budget for the fiscal year starting on April 1 marks an increase of 733 billion yen from this year's initial plan due to a rising social security bill to fund the cost of services for a fast-ageing society.

The budgeted plan highlights a struggle Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faces in curbing spending, which is a key to his ambitious aim of achieving a primary budget surplus - excluding debt servicing and new bond sales - by the fiscal 2020.

The Ministry of Finance said this budget was aimed at reviving the economy and achieving fiscal consolidation, but analysts say a thorough spending reform is needed to restore public finances.

"We cannot count on a weak yen indefinitely to raise revenue given the risk of the currency's rises," said Takuya Hoshino, economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute. "To balance the budget, we must review spending through welfare reform that may be painful for the elderly."

The government plans to keep new bond issuance slightly below this year's initially-planned 34.43 trillion yen, bringing debt dependency ratio to a nine-year low.

But the reduction in new bond issuance assumes higher tax income thanks to corporate profits on a weak yen and investment return from foreign reserves due to the currency's depreciation.

The government bases tax income estimate on its projections for nominal economic growth at 2.5 percent and real growth of 1.5 percent, which are rosier than the private-sector economists' forecasts.

"Abe cabinet is not pursuing austerity but we are aiming to balance (the budget) by expanding the economy," Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters. "We are moving in a right direction."

EXTRA BUDGET

The government tends to limit spending in a show of resolve to rein in snowballing debt when compiling an initial budget, but it later adopt extra budgets as the year progresses, which loosens fiscal discipline, analysts say.

The fiscal slippage isn't helped by the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus, which has pushed borrowing costs to a record low.

Since Abe took office four years ago, the government has compiled extra spending totalling more than 20 trillion yen.

Abe's cabinet endorsed on Thursday a third extra budget for this fiscal year, including additional issuance of deficit-covering bonds worth 1.75 trillion yen to offset lower-than-expected tax revenue due to the yen's gains earlier this year.

The extra budget has brought the amount of annual budget spending to 100.2 trillion yen for the current fiscal year, the highest in three years.

Some analysts say Japan may turn to extra government stimulus in the coming fiscal year given uncertainty over the global economy and an expected shift towards fiscal spending under incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and in Europe.

"If Japan adopts extra stimulus budget, that will cause more debt issuance," said Hidenori Suezawa, fiscal and markets analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities. "Given such possibility, I don't think fiscal discipline is at work with this budget."

(USD1 = 117.5400 yen)