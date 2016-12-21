Japan govt raises view on economy for 1st time since March 2015

The government also upgraded its view of household spending, exports and business sentiment, saying consumers' mindsets are improving and exports to Asia are recovering.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Dec 21, 2016, 10.56 AM | Source: Reuters

Japan govt raises view on economy for 1st time since March 2015

The government also upgraded its view of household spending, exports and business sentiment, saying consumers' mindsets are improving and exports to Asia are recovering.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Japan govt raises view on economy for 1st time since March 2015

The government also upgraded its view of household spending, exports and business sentiment, saying consumers' mindsets are improving and exports to Asia are recovering.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Japan govt raises view on economy for 1st time since March 2015
Japan's government upgraded its overall assessment of the economy on Wednesday, echoing the Bank of Japan's more upbeat view, in a sign the economy may be steadying. The government also upgraded its view of household spending, exports and business sentiment, saying consumers' mindsets are improving and exports to Asia are recovering.

The brighter assessment from the government comes a day after the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and upgraded its views on the economy, saying exports and output were picking up.

"The economy is on a moderate recovery, while delays in improvement can be seen in some parts," the Cabinet Office said its monthly economic report, marking the first upgrade since March 2015.

Like the central bank, the government revised up its view on private consumption, considered a soft spot for the world's third-largest economy. The government upgraded this assessment for the first time in three months.

"Pick-up can be seen in private consumption," the monthly report said. "Going forward, private consumption is expected to pick up as employment and wages improve."

The government was also more upbeat on exports, saying that gains can be seen and these should continue as global economies gradually recover. This was the first upgrade in nine months, and was revised from the previous month's description of exports as being "largely flat."

In another encouraging sign, the government raised its view on business sentiment, saying it is recovering moderately.

However, the report warned of uncertainties in the global economy and fluctuations in financial and capital markets.

Japan's economy expanded for a third straight quarter in July-September as exports recovered, but domestic activity remained weak.

Export performance improved strongly in November as a rapid decline in the yen and a recovery in overseas demand boosted shipments from the trade sector, handily beating economists' expectations.

(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Tags  Reuters Japan government household spending exports business sentiment Bank of Japan economic report
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Japan govt raises view on economy for 1st time since March 2015

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login