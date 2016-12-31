Jan is 'the first big test' for OPEC production deal: Analysts

The OPEC and non-OPEC landmark deal to cut production by 1.8 million barrels a day in 2017 enters into force this Sunday.

The first month of implementation will be key to understand whether everyone will respect the deal, but according to analysts full compliance is very unlikely.

January will be "the first big test," Alex Dryden, global market strategist at JP Morgan, told CNBC over the phone.

Dryden doesn't expect 100 percent compliance among OPEC members, but a broad compliance of about 80 percent.

Furthermore, risks related with non-OPEC members, shale gas production, and a stronger dollar could compromise the success of the deal even further.