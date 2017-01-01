Istanbul attack sought to create chaos in Turkey: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today's attack by an armed assailant who stormed a popular nightclub in Istanbul, killing 39 people during New Year celebrations, sought to create chaos in Turkey.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 01, 2017, 05.52 PM | Source: PTI

Istanbul attack sought to create chaos in Turkey: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today's attack by an armed assailant who stormed a popular nightclub in Istanbul, killing 39 people during New Year celebrations, sought to create chaos in Turkey.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Istanbul attack sought to create chaos in Turkey: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today's attack by an armed assailant who stormed a popular nightclub in Istanbul, killing 39 people during New Year celebrations, sought to create chaos in Turkey.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Istanbul attack sought to create chaos in Turkey: Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today's attack by an armed assailant who stormed a popular nightclub in Istanbul, killing 39 people during New Year celebrations, sought to create chaos in Turkey.

"They are working to destroy our country's morale and create chaos by deliberately targeting our nation's peace and targeting civilians with these heinous attacks," Erdogan said in a statement on the presidency website.

The attack began just over an hour into the New Year when the attacker shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the entrance to the Reina club, one of the city's most exclusive nightspots, and then went on a shooting rampage inside, Turkish officials said.

It comes after a bloody 2016 after Turkey suffered a string of terror attacks in Istanbul and elsewhere at the hands of Kurdish militants and Islamic State extremists, leaving hundreds dead.

But Erdogan vowed that Turkey would continue its fight against terrorism.

"Turkey is determined to continue to fight to the end against terror and to do whatever is necessary to ensure the security of its citizens and secure peace in the region," he said.

He added that Turkey would deploy any means, from military, economic and political to social, against "terror organisations" and the countries supporting them, without giving details on which groups or nations he was referring to.

 

Tags  Istanbul attack Reina club Recep Tayyip Erdogan New Year celebrations Turkey
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Istanbul attack sought to create chaos in Turkey: Erdogan
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.