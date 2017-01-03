Iran publishes list of bidders for oil and gas projects

The list published on the ministry's website on yesterday includes several multinational firms, among them Total, Shell, Eni, Gazprom and Schlumberger.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » World News

Jan 03, 2017, 08.21 AM | Source: PTI

Iran publishes list of bidders for oil and gas projects

The list published on the ministry's website on yesterday includes several multinational firms, among them Total, Shell, Eni, Gazprom and Schlumberger.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Iran publishes list of bidders for oil and gas projects

The list published on the ministry's website on yesterday includes several multinational firms, among them Total, Shell, Eni, Gazprom and Schlumberger.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Iran publishes list of bidders for oil and gas projects
Iran's Oil Ministry has published list of 29 international companies qualified to bid for oil and gas projects following the lifting of sanctions under a landmark nuclear accord.

The list published on the ministry's website on yesterday includes several multinational firms, among them Total, Shell, Eni, Gazprom and Schlumberger.

In October, Iran invited foreign companies to bid for 50 exploration and production projects for the first time since the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran has upgraded its model for oil contracts, allowing for the full recovery of costs over almost two decades. In October, Iran signed the first such contract with a local oil company.

Tags  Iran Oil Ministry oil gas Gazprom Schlumberger Shell nuclear deal oil company
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Iran publishes list of bidders for oil and gas projects
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.