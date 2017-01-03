Jan 03, 2017, 08.21 AM | Source: PTI
The list published on the ministry's website on yesterday includes several multinational firms, among them Total, Shell, Eni, Gazprom and Schlumberger.
Iran publishes list of bidders for oil and gas projects
In October, Iran invited foreign companies to bid for 50 exploration and production projects for the first time since the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Iran has upgraded its model for oil contracts, allowing for the full recovery of costs over almost two decades. In October, Iran signed the first such contract with a local oil company.
