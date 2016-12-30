Dec 30, 2016, 08.28 AM | Source: Reuters
Two separate recalls will be conducted, Honda and US safety regulators said. The largest involves 634,000 Odyssey minivans for model year 2011 to 2016, and a smaller one affects about 7,600 of the 2016 model year Odyssey minivans.
Honda to recall about 650,000 Odyssey minivans in US
No injuries or crashes have been reported related to this issue, Honda's US division said.
Owners in the larger recall will be notified by letter in mid-February. The parts to fix this issue will not be available until the spring, Honda said.
In the smaller recall, Honda said it will notify owners in late January.
