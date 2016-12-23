Dec 23, 2016, 10.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
It's the holiday weekend across the world --- people are travelling to meet family and friends. Air and road traffic are expected to hit record highs in the US. NBC's Tom Costello has more on what can be the record holiday travel season for the US.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Holiday travel in US to hit record highs this season
It's the holiday weekend across the world --- people are travelling to meet family and friends. Air and road traffic are expected to hit record highs in the US. NBC's Tom Costello has more on what can be the record holiday travel season for the US.