Dec 21, 2016, 10.36 PM | Source: Reuters
The CFTC said in a statement that Goldman Sachs Group Inc attempted on "many occasions" from January 2007 to March 2012 to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix benchmark.
Goldman Sachs to pay $120 mn penalty for rate manipulation: CFTC
The firm also was ordered to take steps to prevent similar future misconduct, which involved multiple trading desks and product lines, the CFTC said.