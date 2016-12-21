Goldman Sachs to pay $120 mn penalty for rate manipulation: CFTC

The CFTC said in a statement that Goldman Sachs Group Inc attempted on many occasions from January 2007 to March 2012 to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix benchmark.
Dec 21, 2016, 10.36 PM | Source: Reuters

Goldman Sachs to pay $120 mn penalty for rate manipulation: CFTC

The CFTC said in a statement that Goldman Sachs Group Inc attempted on "many occasions" from January 2007 to March 2012 to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix benchmark.

Goldman Sachs to pay $120 mn penalty for rate manipulation: CFTC

The CFTC said in a statement that Goldman Sachs Group Inc attempted on "many occasions" from January 2007 to March 2012 to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix benchmark.

Goldman Sachs to pay $120 mn penalty for rate manipulation: CFTC
Goldman Sachs has been ordered to pay a USD120 million civil penalty to settle charges that it often tried to manipulate a global dollar benchmark for interest rate products over a five-year period, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday.

The CFTC said in a statement that Goldman Sachs Group Inc attempted on "many occasions" from January 2007 to March 2012 to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix benchmark.

The firm also was ordered to take steps to prevent similar future misconduct, which involved multiple trading desks and product lines, the CFTC said.

 

Tags  Goldman Sachs penalty dollar interest rate
Goldman Sachs to pay $120 mn penalty for rate manipulation: CFTC

